Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture

Kazakhstan to commission 35 industrial dairy farms each year

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 March 2021, 11:10
Kazakhstan to commission 35 industrial dairy farms each year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov told about the plans to replace imports of milk and dairy products, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a government session, the Kazakh agriculture minister said that the total amount of dairy products imported stands at 500 thousand tons. The market saturation issue is said to be addressed through commissioning and expanding capacities of dairy farms and capacity utilization.

So, 35 industrial dairy farms are to be commissioned each year in the country, the minister said. He added that last year 48 dairy farms, 17 of which are industrial, with the total capacity of 98 thousand tons of milk were launched.

He said that the domestic sausage production stands at 62%, which is said to be increased by opening six meat processing plants with the total capacity of 77.8 thousand tons, and funding and stimulus tools.


Agro-industrial complex development   Economy   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Agriculture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies