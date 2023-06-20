Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to commission 280 investment projects worth KZT2trl this year

Adlet Seilkhanov
20 June 2023, 17:43
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov reported on increased investments in the economy of the country over the past few years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Last year, investments in fixed capital in real terms rose by 8%. At the same time, the share of investments in the non-primary sector has increased from 50% to 70% over the past five years. The share of direct foreign investments in the non-primary sector also rose from 20% in 2005-2006 to 52% last year. Investments in manufacturing have risen 1.5 times in the past five years,» said Smailov at a joint session of the Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament.

According to him, the government takes measures to further develop and attract investments to the non-primary sector.

«First, it is the pool of 870 investment projects to the tune of 28 trillion tenge, of which 280 projects worth 2 trillion tenge are to be commissioned this year. The concept of investment policy of Kazakhstan for five years aimed at developing the investment climate, most importantly in the non-primary sector, was adopted and is being implemented. The scope of agreements on investments for non-resource-based projects worth over $50mln was significantly expanded,» added the Kazakh PM.


