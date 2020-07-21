Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to close popular resorts as visitors warned to stop spreading the virus

    21 July 2020, 09:44

    AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM - Burabay and Zerenda resorts will be banned for visits starting from July 24 till August 3, Kazinform reports.

    According to the tourism office of Akmola region, such a decision has come after the country introduced tougher quarantine measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus as well as after many quarantine breachers have been reported in the region.

    It is also said checkpoints will be rolled out at the entrance to the resorts as well as vehicles will not be permitted to move freely. Early arrivals are allowed to stay in their hotels as well as other facilities and are required to wear face masks and follow social distancing rules. The hotels are asked to stop receiving booking applications.

    The facilities operating on the basis of state orders will continue running upon condition of observing the quarantine measures.

    It is said the rented premises will stop their operation as well as entertainment and shopping areas.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

