    Kazakhstan to channel over KZT 200 bln to ensure food security

    7 April 2022, 17:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Tatiana Saveliyeva announced the funds planned for ensuring the country’s food safety, Kazinform reports.

    «Another direction is to ensure the country’s food security. The Government-approved plan aimed at providing physical economic availability of high-quality safe products,» she told at the presentation of the draft laws on amendments to the laws On 2022-2024 Republican Budget and guaranteed transfers from the National Fund for the said years.

    The Vice Minister added that the first is the subsidies for the agro-industrial complex up to KZT 139 bln, including social bread and eggs subsidies. The second is to increase concessional lending of spring sowing and harvesting from KZT 70 to KZT 140 bln. The third id to form fodder supplies to meet domestic needs in feeding stuffs.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

