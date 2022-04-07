Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to channel over KZT 200 bln to ensure food security

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 April 2022, 17:11
Kazakhstan to channel over KZT 200 bln to ensure food security

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Tatiana Saveliyeva announced the funds planned for ensuring the country’s food safety, Kazinform reports.

«Another direction is to ensure the country’s food security. The Government-approved plan aimed at providing physical economic availability of high-quality safe products,» she told at the presentation of the draft laws on amendments to the laws On 2022-2024 Republican Budget and guaranteed transfers from the National Fund for the said years.

The Vice Minister added that the first is the subsidies for the agro-industrial complex up to KZT 139 bln, including social bread and eggs subsidies. The second is to increase concessional lending of spring sowing and harvesting from KZT 70 to KZT 140 bln. The third id to form fodder supplies to meet domestic needs in feeding stuffs.


Government of Kazakhstan   Agro-industrial complex development  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies