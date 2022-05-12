Kazakhstan to channel over KZT 16 bln for referendum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev said that calculations for holding the forthcoming republican referendum were submitted.

«KZT 16 bln 460 mln will be allocated from the republican budget for the referendum ahead. The Central Election Commission presented the corresponding calculations. The funds will be allocated from the republican budget and Government reserves,» he told journalists following the Government meeting.

As earlier reported, the Central Election Commission approved the republican referendum timetable. According to the Decree of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the republican referendum will take place on June 5. The Central referendum commission addressed Kazakhstanis on the eve of the referendum. Thus, 18-year-olds are eligible to take part in the referendum.



