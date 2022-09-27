Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to channel over KZT 1.3 trillion to boost SME
27 September 2022, 11:26

Kazakhstan to channel over KZT 1.3 trillion to boost SME

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting about funding of the 2021-2025 national entrepreneurship development national project, Kazinform reports.

«The total funding of the national project for 2021 made more than KZT 897 bln, including KZT 271 bln of republican budget means. This year allocates some KZT trillion 562 bln, including over KZT 1 trillion197 bln of extrabudgetary funds,» he said addressing the Government meeting.

He reminded that the national project aims at building competitiveness of small and medium business, raising economic activity of entrepreneurs and creating equal condition for business entities. It includes 10 tasks, 30 indicators and 69 actions.

The national project is purposed to create conditions for starting and developing own business, support entrepreneurs, raise access to funding.


