    Kazakhstan to channel KZT 4.4 bln to back local film projects

    23 May 2022, 13:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government allocated some KZT 4.4. bln this year to support the country’s film projects, the State National Cinema Support Centre reports.

    The call for applications for pitching season started on March 18 to conclude on April 15. The exact result announcement date is unclear yet.

    Firstly, the Expert Council at the State National Cinema Support Centre is set to consider film projects eligible for Government financing. Then the selected projects will be submitted to the Interdepartmental Commission which will approve the film shortlist eligible for state backing. Next, the Culture and Sports Minister of Kazakhstan will sign a decree on the film shortlist included in the roadmap for the production of national films.

    It said in a statement that for the past three years over KZT 11 bln was allotted to support the country’s cinematography. As a result, 48 films, including 20 feature, 12 documentaries, 3 animated, and 13 debut ones were funded.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

