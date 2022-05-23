Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Kazakhstan to channel KZT 4.4 bln to back local film projects

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 May 2022, 13:15
Kazakhstan to channel KZT 4.4 bln to back local film projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government allocated some KZT 4.4. bln this year to support the country’s film projects, the State National Cinema Support Centre reports.

The call for applications for pitching season started on March 18 to conclude on April 15. The exact result announcement date is unclear yet.

Firstly, the Expert Council at the State National Cinema Support Centre is set to consider film projects eligible for Government financing. Then the selected projects will be submitted to the Interdepartmental Commission which will approve the film shortlist eligible for state backing. Next, the Culture and Sports Minister of Kazakhstan will sign a decree on the film shortlist included in the roadmap for the production of national films.

It said in a statement that for the past three years over KZT 11 bln was allotted to support the country’s cinematography. As a result, 48 films, including 20 feature, 12 documentaries, 3 animated, and 13 debut ones were funded.


Culture   Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy