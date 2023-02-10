Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to channel KZT 2.6 trl for Convenient School project development

    10 February 2023, 12:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will allocate 2.6 trillion tenge to build 401 schools within three years under the Convenient School project, Kazinform reports.

    «Of which, 500 billion tenge is allocated from the republican budget, while 1 trillion 100 billion from the National Fund. 2.4 trillion tenge will be channeled for the construction of new schools, and 200 billion tenge for the maintenance of the constructed schools,» SK Construction JSC CEO Maulen Aimanbetov told reporters.

    The construction of new schools will help solve three-shift schooling problems.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education Government of Kazakhstan Construction
