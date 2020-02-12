Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to channel KZT 170 mln for social volunteer projects

    12 February 2020, 13:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will allocate KZT 170 mln for social volunteer projects,» Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Dauren Abayev said at today's solemn ceremony of launching the Birgemiz front office in Nur-Sultan.

    «The Government will allocate KZT 170 mln to back 170 social projects. It means 170 volunteer organizations may get a million each to arrange hot meals for volunteers, acquire necessary equipment or arrange their trips,» Abayev explained.

    He added that thousands of volunteers will provide assistance; thousands of mentors will work to help children facing troubles. Volunteers will lend their support to 7,000 people.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

