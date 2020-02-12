Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Youth policy

Kazakhstan to channel KZT 170 mln for social volunteer projects

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 February 2020, 13:37
Kazakhstan to channel KZT 170 mln for social volunteer projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will allocate KZT 170 mln for social volunteer projects,» Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Dauren Abayev said at today's solemn ceremony of launching the Birgemiz front office in Nur-Sultan.

«The Government will allocate KZT 170 mln to back 170 social projects. It means 170 volunteer organizations may get a million each to arrange hot meals for volunteers, acquire necessary equipment or arrange their trips,» Abayev explained.

He added that thousands of volunteers will provide assistance; thousands of mentors will work to help children facing troubles. Volunteers will lend their support to 7,000 people.


Youth of Kazakhstan   Year of Volunteer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi