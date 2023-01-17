Kazakhstan to channel KZT 143 bln for rural development in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov revealed rural development plans for coming years, Kazinform reports.

«All 3,500 villages with high development potential will conform by 2027 to the parameters of regional standards which include high-quality roads, cultural, sports, healthcare facilities, equipped schools and development of the infrastructure at large,» the Prime Minister told the Government meeting.

The key goal is to improve rural living standards. For the past years, the Auyl-el besigi project helped develop 3,600 projects worth KZT 326 million in the sphere of housing and utilizes, transport, education, healthcare, culture, and sport.

Atyrau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Turkistan regions report dynamics in the disbursement of committed funds and commissioning of projects. At the same time, some regions showed the low application of funds and failed to develop the projects planned. They are Ulytau and West Kazakhstan regions.

The Prime Minister stressed this year's plans are to develop 1,500 projects worth KZT 143 billion.



