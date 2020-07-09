Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to channel KZT 1.5 bln for locust control

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 July 2020, 18:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «This year Kazakhstan plans to channel KZT 1.5 bln for locust control,» 1st Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Aidarbek Saparov told an online briefing.

The key factor to preserve harvest is locust control and struggling against extremely dangerous hazardous organisms. It is targeted to allocate KZT 1.5 to this end.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, 1,160 preparations, including 611 herbicides are authorized in Kazakhstan.

As stated there, the country’s southern regions started harvesting. 93,000 tons of wheat were gathered so far.


U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
