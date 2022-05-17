Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to channel billions of tenge into road repairs

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 May 2022, 12:05
Kazakhstan to channel billions of tenge into road repairs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,000 km of motorways are to be repaired in Kazakhstan this year, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev revealed Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the Tuesday Government’s session, Minister Uskenbayev said some KZT 85 billion has been earmarked for repair and maintenance of roads of republican subordinance this year. Of 85, KZT 32 billion will be channeled into capital repair, he added.

The minister announced the plans to repair up to 3,000 kilometers of motorways this year.

«650 km of motorways are already under capital repair. Of these, 47 km are to be put into service this year. 2,323 km of roads are under medium repair, including 632 km which are to be put into commission by yearend,» Minister Uskenbayev noted.

Moreover, the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development told the participants of the Government meeting the rankings of akims (governors) of the regions will depend on the quality of roads in their regions.


Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings