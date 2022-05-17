Kazakhstan to channel billions of tenge into road repairs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,000 km of motorways are to be repaired in Kazakhstan this year, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev revealed Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the Tuesday Government’s session, Minister Uskenbayev said some KZT 85 billion has been earmarked for repair and maintenance of roads of republican subordinance this year. Of 85, KZT 32 billion will be channeled into capital repair, he added.

The minister announced the plans to repair up to 3,000 kilometers of motorways this year.

«650 km of motorways are already under capital repair. Of these, 47 km are to be put into service this year. 2,323 km of roads are under medium repair, including 632 km which are to be put into commission by yearend,» Minister Uskenbayev noted.

Moreover, the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development told the participants of the Government meeting the rankings of akims (governors) of the regions will depend on the quality of roads in their regions.