Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to celebrate 125th anniversary of Kanysh Satpayev

    13 March 2023, 14:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to hold the 125th anniversary of Kanysh Satpayev in 2024.

    Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov supported the initiative to celebrate the jubilee of the great son of the Kazakh people, the 1st academician, Kanysh Satpayev. Preparations and festive events will be held in 2024 in accordance with the list of jubilees and memorable dates for 2023-2025.

    The Science and Higher Education Ministry will be responsible for organizing and holding the 125th anniversary of Kanysh Satpayev.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Government of Kazakhstan Science and research Holidays
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap