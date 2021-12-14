Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Kazakhstan to carry out investment agricultural projects, create new jobs

    14 December 2021, 11:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is set to carry out 40 investment projects in the agro-industrial complex to create new jobs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The interdepartmental commission on employment approved a list of 40 investment agricultural projects worth KZT311.9bn and funding of KZT100bn through Baiterek holding sister organizations.

    According to the preliminary estimate, 4,263 working places, including 2,759 permanent and 1,504 temporary ones, are to be created once the projects are implemented.

    Earlier the Kazakh PM stated tasks to develop the agro-industrial complex in the country.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Agro-industrial complex development Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    AIF guest Michael Roee on why Kazakhstan can feed one billion people
    Global Center for Digital Carbon Trading to be set up at AIFC
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    There are almost 99 thsd unemployed in Kyrgyzstan
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev