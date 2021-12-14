Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to carry out investment agricultural projects, create new jobs

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 December 2021, 11:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is set to carry out 40 investment projects in the agro-industrial complex to create new jobs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The interdepartmental commission on employment approved a list of 40 investment agricultural projects worth KZT311.9bn and funding of KZT100bn through Baiterek holding sister organizations.

According to the preliminary estimate, 4,263 working places, including 2,759 permanent and 1,504 temporary ones, are to be created once the projects are implemented.

Earlier the Kazakh PM stated tasks to develop the agro-industrial complex in the country.


