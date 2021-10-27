Kazakhstan to capture emissions from enterprises with special technologies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Serikkali Brekeshev talked about the Doctrine on the achievement of carbon neutrality at today’s briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the Doctrine is made up of two scenarios: basic and carbon neutrality. The former one provides for no measure to decarbonize the economy, and does not enable to achieve the forecast indicators of economic growth, according to the model.

He went on to say that it is because of three external factors, which are implementation of border carbon tax such as in the EU as well as in other major trade partners of Kazakhstan. In addition, the forecast reduction in prices for energy resources as predicted by the International Energy Agency and the impact of climate change on agriculture will have their negative affect.

The scenario of carbon neutrality includes necessary measures to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

«According to our estimates, this will enable to reduce the expected damage from the said risks by more than two times. The modelling results demonstrate in 2060 Kazakhstan will achieve zero emission surplus across the economy. Most of the emissions will be avoided, and the remaining will be captured using technologies capturing and storing carbon as well as absorbed by plants and soil,» he said.



