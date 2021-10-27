Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan to capture emissions from enterprises with special technologies

    27 October 2021, 16:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Serikkali Brekeshev talked about the Doctrine on the achievement of carbon neutrality at today’s briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, the Doctrine is made up of two scenarios: basic and carbon neutrality. The former one provides for no measure to decarbonize the economy, and does not enable to achieve the forecast indicators of economic growth, according to the model.

    He went on to say that it is because of three external factors, which are implementation of border carbon tax such as in the EU as well as in other major trade partners of Kazakhstan. In addition, the forecast reduction in prices for energy resources as predicted by the International Energy Agency and the impact of climate change on agriculture will have their negative affect.

    The scenario of carbon neutrality includes necessary measures to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

    «According to our estimates, this will enable to reduce the expected damage from the said risks by more than two times. The modelling results demonstrate in 2060 Kazakhstan will achieve zero emission surplus across the economy. Most of the emissions will be avoided, and the remaining will be captured using technologies capturing and storing carbon as well as absorbed by plants and soil,» he said.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Environment Technology Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    Kazakhstan aims to become major digital hub in Eurasia – President
    IMF Managing Director shares insights on cooperation with Kazakhstan and global economic outlook
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region