Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture

Kazakhstan to buy more spring-planted vegetables from Kyrgyzstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 May 2022, 09:20
Kazakhstan to buy more spring-planted vegetables from Kyrgyzstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh and Kyrgyz Agriculture Ministries strengthen cooperation as the Ministers signed a memorandum in Bishkek, the Ministry’s press service reports.

The memo is purposed to create favorable conditions for agricultural cooperation on the principles of equality and mutual benefit. The Kazakh Agriculture Minister, Yerbol Karashukeyev, noted that agricultural cooperation is of great importance for both states.

As stated there, Kazakhstan is interested in further export of flour, vegetable oils, pasta, eggs, dairy, chocolate, and confectionery to Kyrgyzstan on mutually beneficial terms. In turn, Kazakhstan plans to buy more spring-planted vegetables such as potatoes, onions, and carrots.

The Minister highlighted for the past three months the sales between the nations made USD 43.4 mln. Kazakhstan exports to Kyrgyzstan rose USD 28.7 mln while imports for January-March this year made USD 14.7 mln.

As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met on May 26 in Bishkek. The Presidents expressed interest in cooperation in the agro-industrial complex.


Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    Agro-industrial complex development   Kyrgyzstan    Kazakhstan   Agriculture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies