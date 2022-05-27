Kazakhstan to buy more spring-planted vegetables from Kyrgyzstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh and Kyrgyz Agriculture Ministries strengthen cooperation as the Ministers signed a memorandum in Bishkek, the Ministry’s press service reports.

The memo is purposed to create favorable conditions for agricultural cooperation on the principles of equality and mutual benefit. The Kazakh Agriculture Minister, Yerbol Karashukeyev, noted that agricultural cooperation is of great importance for both states.

As stated there, Kazakhstan is interested in further export of flour, vegetable oils, pasta, eggs, dairy, chocolate, and confectionery to Kyrgyzstan on mutually beneficial terms. In turn, Kazakhstan plans to buy more spring-planted vegetables such as potatoes, onions, and carrots.

The Minister highlighted for the past three months the sales between the nations made USD 43.4 mln. Kazakhstan exports to Kyrgyzstan rose USD 28.7 mln while imports for January-March this year made USD 14.7 mln.

As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met on May 26 in Bishkek. The Presidents expressed interest in cooperation in the agro-industrial complex.