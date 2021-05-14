Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to build Yessik and Berel visit centres

    14 May 2021, 13:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to build the Yessik and Berel visit centres in 2022, Kazinform reports.

    «Construction of visit centres in the territory of the country’s leading museums and nature parks is underway. Construction of the Ulytau visit centre completed last year. Sauran, Gaukhar Ana and Ordabasy centres will be built this year. Design specifications and estimates of the Yessik and Berel visit centres are being developed now,» Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Aktoty Raimkulova said.

    Restoration works were conducted at the Rabiya Sultan Begim, Yessim Khan, Abilmambet Khan Palace and other historical sites. As earlier reported, the Zhozhy Khan historical and cultural complex will open at the close of June.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan Culture
