Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to build thermal power plants in cities

11 January 2023, 15:37
Kazakhstan to build thermal power plants in cities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov revealed the country’s plans to build thermal power plants in cities and regions, Kazinform reports.

«It is planned to commission phase 1 of thermal power plant 3 in the city of Astana by yearend. The two power and heating plants in Almaty will be switched soon to gas,» the Kazakh Prime Minister told journalists following the Government meeting.

Besides, the Premier said that the thermal power station construction investors in Kyzylorda city and combined cycle power plants in Turkistan region were selected. The projects should be put into service by 2025.

He stressed that power and heating plants are to be built and put into operation in Kokshetau, and Semey cities by 2027.

Commenting on the situation in Ekibastuz the Prime Minister said that infrastructure modernization issues are of great concern. Alikhan Smailov noted that these problems piled up for many years for there were no system solutions or they were just set aside. Now the city returns to normal. Too much was done to improve the situation.

Earlier the Prime Minister said that the thermal power station in Ekibastuz will be renovated.


Related news
Murat Zhurebekov relieved of post of first vice minister of energy
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
Kazakhstan sets to raise status of journalists
Kazakhstan works out World Religions Congress development concept
Kazakh PM to tour Almaty region
Tokayev meets with Kazakh Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev
Influenza A and B viruses circulate in Kazakhstan, chief state sanitary doctor
Kazakh PM instructs to reform system of insurance of workers against accidents
Kazakhstan to build 12 rehabilitation centers
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to Federal President of Austria
2 Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reaches W40 Nonthaburi 2 doubles semis
3 Zhambyl schools switch to distance learning
4 Russia records 4,675 daily COVID cases, 48 deaths — crisis center
5 Canadian doctors pioneer medical procedure to treat inoperable brain tumor

News