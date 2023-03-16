Kazakhstan to build social facility in earthquake zone in Türkiye

ANKARA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani people did not stand aside providing support to the people of Türkiye suffered from the destructive earthquake, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«Many volunteers from Kazakhstan arrived in Türkiye and worked hard. They are true patriots and big-hearted people,» said Tokayev in his speech at the extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) discussing emergency situations management and humanitarian assistance in Ankara.

The Kazakh President welcomed people from the OTS member countries to partake in the Forum of Volunteers to take place in Astana this year.

Vowing continued support to Türkiye, Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is ready to build a social facility in the earthquake zone.



