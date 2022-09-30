Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to build railroad line to China through Bakhty

    30 September 2022, 12:58

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM Abai region shares borders with Russia and China, and the region itself became a crossroad of many routes. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it at the meeting with region’s residents in Semey today, the Presidential press service reported.

    «In order to rationally use these opportunities, our roads must be of high quality and safe. To develop Kazakhstan’s transport potential, we are planning to lay a railroad line to China through Bakhty [a settlement in Urdzhar district of Abai region - editor]. We must definitely build this railroad section. The Government is working on this issue now,» the President said.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated importance of building a dry port and a logistics park in the region as well as developing transport corridors.

    «A highway of international importance crosses the city of Semey. For this reason, we need to repair two bridges in the city. The construction of a new bridge has been launched this year. The Government and the regional administration must complete the construction within three years. I also commission to begin an overhaul of the suspension bridge,» he noted.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Abai region
