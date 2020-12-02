Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to build plant to produce Russian coronavirus vaccine

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 December 2020, 17:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «COVID-19 pandemic caused widespread disruption in global policy and economy,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the CSTO Collective Security Council session held via a videoconferencing.

The Head of State stressed that situation is complicated by a surge in mutual sanctions and restrictions, growing trading wars. New global challenges and threats posing by extremism, terrorism, and cyber security illegal migration raise concern. The President noted that the CSTO role is growing as an efficient mechanism for interstate cooperation for the sake of peace, ensuring security and stability in the region.

During the session President Tokayev expressed gratitude to President of Russia Vladimir Putin for assistance in coping the pandemic, development of the agreement. There will be built a plant in Kazakhstan in the near future to produce the Russian coronavirus vaccine. Russia is one of the first countries to register the coronavirus vaccine. Earlier the Kazakh Health Ministry said that the Russian vaccine against coronavirus ranks among the most promising ones.


Coronavirus   CSTO   President of Kazakhstan    Russia   
