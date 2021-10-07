Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to build over 50 dorms by 2022

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 October 2021, 13:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov shared plans on construction of new dormitories, Kazinform reports.

«75 dormitories for 20,000 beds were built in 2020 as part of the President’s 3rd Social Initiative. Beisdes, 15 dorms for 3,000 beds were put into service since the beginning of the year. It is planned to build 23 more for 5,500 beds till the year end,» Tugzhanov said.

As stated there 8 universities provide 2,000 students with housing.

«It is targeted to build 59 dormitories for 24,000 beds in 2022, 25 more for 11,500 beds in Kazakhstan in 2023,» he added.

Besides, the Government is taking measures to raise attractiveness of construction of dormitories for business under the PPPs.


Education    Government of Kazakhstan   Construction   
