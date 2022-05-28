Kazakhstan to build new pharmaceutical factories

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the President’s task set at the 3rd sitting of the National Public Confidence Council as of May 27, 2020, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry works at the development of the country’s pharmaceuticals industry.

The complex plan for the development of pharmaceutical and medical industries for 2020-2025, the State Healthcare Development Program for 2020-2025 were approved.

On May 10 this year as part of the visit of the Head of State to Türkiye the Healthcare Ministry of Kazakhstan and Atabay Company signed an agreement on the construction of the pharmaceutical factory. The Nobel company also signed an agreement on the construction of the second pharmaceutical factory in Almaty. The agreements are called to help Kazakhstan develop domestic production of patent medicine and medical products, development of the export potential of the country’s pharmaceuticals, build scientific and human capacity, etc.

