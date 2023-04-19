Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to build new gas works in Zhanaozen

    19 April 2023, 11:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Prime Minister revealed the Government’s plan to increase production of fuel and lubrication materials countrywide, Kazinform reports.

    «Currently Kazakhstan takes measures to increase hydrocarbon resource base and its processing facilities. To make up fuel and lubricants deficiency it is planned to expand Shymkent refinery capaicties from 6 to 12 million tons a year, to develop Atyrau-Kenkiyak and Kenkiyak-Kumkol pipeline extension projects,» Smailov said at today’s sitting on Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development.

    He added this year will start construction of a new gas processing plant in Zhanaozen with a capacity of 900 million cubic meters.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events