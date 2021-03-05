Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan to build new gas plant at Kashagan this year

    5 March 2021, 13:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev spoke of the works ongoing at the Kashagan oilfield at a meeting of the Energy Ministry’s Board, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    This year it is planned to begin construction of a gas plant with a capacity of 1,150bn cubic meters of raw gas and estimated at $860mln at the Kashagan oilfield, the Kazakh energy minister said.

    The project is expected to result in production of additional 800 million cubic meters of commercial gas and creation of new jobs as well as a rise in oil production from 8 to 10 million tons.

    The concept of Kashagan’s large-scale development is under preparation, the minister added.

    According to the minister, all the facilities of pilot and industrial development stages are operational, with the production capacity of 400 thousand barrels a day. However, the average daily production stands at 280 thousand barrels due to the restrictions introduced in May 2020 by the Ministry.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Oil & Gas Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy Kashagan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
    GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to export electricity to Turkiye
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    4 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    5 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%