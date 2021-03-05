Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to build new gas plant at Kashagan this year

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 March 2021, 13:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev spoke of the works ongoing at the Kashagan oilfield at a meeting of the Energy Ministry’s Board, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This year it is planned to begin construction of a gas plant with a capacity of 1,150bn cubic meters of raw gas and estimated at $860mln at the Kashagan oilfield, the Kazakh energy minister said.

The project is expected to result in production of additional 800 million cubic meters of commercial gas and creation of new jobs as well as a rise in oil production from 8 to 10 million tons.

The concept of Kashagan’s large-scale development is under preparation, the minister added.

According to the minister, all the facilities of pilot and industrial development stages are operational, with the production capacity of 400 thousand barrels a day. However, the average daily production stands at 280 thousand barrels due to the restrictions introduced in May 2020 by the Ministry.


