    Kazakhstan to build new garbage recycling plants and landfills

    29 November 2021, 12:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar commented on the planned measures on efficient waste treatment and disposal, Kazinform reports.

    The local executive bodies on waste treatment infrastructure are working on this problem. In particular, Atyrau region allocated land plots for the construction of 2 waste treatment plants for solid waste sorting, processing and recycling. West Kazakhstan installed waste sorting lines in the territory of waste landfills in Uralsk with capacity of 100,000 tons a year and in Aksay with a capacity of 25 tons a day.

    Land plots were allotted in Uralsk up to 70.0 ha and 40.0 ha in Aksay for the construction of new landfills, 43.5 ha land plot in Pavlodar for the construction of a new waste treatment plant, 20 ha for a new waste disposal in Kyzylorda region. Besides, construction feasibility studies for 7 projects for the construction of solid waste disposals with sorting networks in 6 regions of Akmola regions were developed, he said answering the deputy inquiry.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Environment Kazakhstan
