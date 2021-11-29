Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to build new garbage recycling plants and landfills

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 November 2021, 12:00
Kazakhstan to build new garbage recycling plants and landfills

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar commented on the planned measures on efficient waste treatment and disposal, Kazinform reports.

The local executive bodies on waste treatment infrastructure are working on this problem. In particular, Atyrau region allocated land plots for the construction of 2 waste treatment plants for solid waste sorting, processing and recycling. West Kazakhstan installed waste sorting lines in the territory of waste landfills in Uralsk with capacity of 100,000 tons a year and in Aksay with a capacity of 25 tons a day.

Land plots were allotted in Uralsk up to 70.0 ha and 40.0 ha in Aksay for the construction of new landfills, 43.5 ha land plot in Pavlodar for the construction of a new waste treatment plant, 20 ha for a new waste disposal in Kyzylorda region. Besides, construction feasibility studies for 7 projects for the construction of solid waste disposals with sorting networks in 6 regions of Akmola regions were developed, he said answering the deputy inquiry.


Government of Kazakhstan   Environment   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023