Kazakhstan to build its first hematology center

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 July 2022, 16:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The country's first hematology center is to be built in Ust-Kamenogorsk city, East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«A unique hematology center which is to correspond to all international standards is being built. Our citizens and kids seek treatment in other countries with the cost ranging between $30 and 60 thousand. It is a complex medical procedure. The center will have its molecular and genetic and stem cells cultivation labs,» said East Kazakhstan Governor Daniyal Akhmetov during a press conference.

Last year, artificial intelligence (AI) was integrated with the PACS system enabling to detect cancer through x-ray, CAT, and MRI scans in the region.

According to the governor, this year the region's public health area has received KZT32bn of funding.


