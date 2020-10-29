Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to build engineering and digital transformation centre

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 October 2020, 16:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to build an engineering and digital transformation centre to arrange data systems of state bodies, Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Mussin told the online briefing at the Central Communications Service.

Currently there are a lot of data systems at state bodies of Kazakhstan. For the past 15 years the country built lots of information systems which let easily achieve certain success in the UN ranking. Kazakhstan joined the E-Government Development Index Top 30 group.

The same it is necessary to revise the systems.

The centre is expected strengthen the role of the Ministry and Zerde Holding to influence the companies at state bodies developing information systems. The centre is supposed to clearly define all business processes before entering digitalization. The integrated modern IT-architecture will be created.


