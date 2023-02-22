Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to build craftsmen’s village

22 February 2023, 08:18
TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM A unique tourist complex with a craftsmen’s village will appear in Turkistan region, Kazinform refers to the regional akimat’s press service.

It will include a large trade shop to do crafts and teach high-quality handcraft technologies. The goal is not just to attract tourists and boost entrepreneurship but also preserve cultural heritage.

The new project was debated at the meeting held by Turkistan region governor Darkhan Satybaldy. The total area of the craftsmen’s village will make some 9,000 square meters. There will be also built hotels and restaurants, expo halls and showrooms.

Photo: gov.kz


