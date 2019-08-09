Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Kazakhstan to build beef processing plant

    9 August 2019, 10:36

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM A meat production and processing plant will be built in Kostanay region by 2020, Kazakh Invest National Company reports.

    The projectworth USD 30 mln will be implemented by Canada’s SureGoodFoods jointly with LithuanianBridge Holding reps with support of Kazakhstan’s National Company.

    The projectforesees the full cycle of meat processing, namely, slaughtering, packaging, freezing and storage.

    The plant is expected to produce 15,000-20,000tons of products a year.

    In case of successfulimplementation of the project the investors will debate an opportunity to expandproduction and build lamb and pork processing plants.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Investment projects Kostanay region Agro-industrial complex development
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev