Kazakhstan to build beef processing plant

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM A meat production and processing plant will be built in Kostanay region by 2020, Kazakh Invest National Company reports.

The project worth USD 30 mln will be implemented by Canada’s SureGoodFoods jointly with Lithuanian Bridge Holding reps with support of Kazakhstan’s National Company.

The project foresees the full cycle of meat processing, namely, slaughtering, packaging, freezing and storage.

The plant is expected to produce 15,000-20,000 tons of products a year.

In case of successful implementation of the project the investors will debate an opportunity to expand production and build lamb and pork processing plants.