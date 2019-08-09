Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture

Kazakhstan to build beef processing plant

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 August 2019, 10:36
Kazakhstan to build beef processing plant

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM A meat production and processing plant will be built in Kostanay region by 2020, Kazakh Invest National Company reports.

The project worth USD 30 mln will be implemented by Canada’s SureGoodFoods jointly with Lithuanian Bridge Holding reps with support of Kazakhstan’s National Company.

The project foresees the full cycle of meat processing, namely, slaughtering, packaging, freezing and storage.

The plant is expected to produce 15,000-20,000 tons of products a year.

In case of successful implementation of the project the investors will debate an opportunity to expand production and build lamb and pork processing plants.

Investment projects    Kostanay region    Agro-industrial complex development  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies