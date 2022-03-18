Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to build another sugar mill

    18 March 2022, 14:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev commented on sugar supplies, Kazinform reports.

    «Last year domestic production met domestic requirements by 42%. 58% of sugar was imported to cover home consumption. It is targeted to raise self-sufficiency rate up to 80% in 3-4 years to come due to increase of sugar-beet acreage, production capacities and crude materials,» the Minister told journalists.

    He noted there are four sugar mills in the country, mainly in Zhambyl and Almaty regions. The most is oriented at sugar manufacturing from sugar-beet. There are factories producing from imported cane sugar. To this end it is planned to expand sugar-beet acreage. It is also targeted to update the existing factories and build another one in the south of Kazakhstan.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

