Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Kazakhstan to build and modernize poultry farms by 2025

    26 April 2022, 11:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is planning to build and modernize 23 poultry farms up until the end of 2025, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While delivering a report at the Tuesday’s Government session, Minister Karashukeyev announced the plans on the construction of new poultry farms with a total capacity of over 223 thousand tons per year.

    He also revealed that 20 new investment projects on milk processing are being eyed.

    «By late 2025 we are planning to implement 20 investment projects on milk processing. Of 20, 5 large enterprises will produce chees and cottage cheese with a total capacity standing at over 161 thousand tons,» the minister noted.

    Minister Karashukeyev added that dairy farming has demonstrated a robust growth in North Kazakhstan region. The region reportedly produces 10% of republican volume of dairy products annually.

    This is, according to Karashukeyev, thanks to 22 commercial dairy farms built in the region between 2018 and 2021.

    Minister Karashukeyev believes this positive experience can be used to develop dairy farming in other regions of the country.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev