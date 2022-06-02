Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to build 9 more water reservoirs by 2025

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 June 2022, 12:25
Kazakhstan to build 9 more water reservoirs by 2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will build 9 more water reservoirs by 2025 with a capacity to accumulate 1.7 cu km,» Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Serik Kozhanyazov said.

«7 out of 8 present river basins are transboundary. The volume of water delivery is markedly affected by both climatic factors and hydro-economic activities of the countries located along the riverheads. Under these circumstances, the needs of water ecosystems are met by a leftover principle. This is the key problem of the Aral Sea and Balkhash. Due to the low efficiency of water use per unit Kazakhstan spends water three times as much as Russia and the U.S, and six times as much as Australia,» the Vice Minister told the II International Ecological Congress ECOJER.

He added that Kazakhstan launched Green Kazakhstan, Strong regions are the country’s development drivers, and 2025 agro-industrial complex development national projects to solve water problems.

Kozhaniyazov stressed that the Head of State assigned to develop the new Water Code. Adoption of the new code and improvement of legislation will create conditions to help preserve the country’s water resources and introduce water-saving economic incentives.


Government of Kazakhstan   Environment   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy