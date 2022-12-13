Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-9-11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan to build 8 and reconstruct 16 emergency reservoirs

    13 December 2022, 16:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A draft comprehensive water sector development plan for 2023/25 has been discussed at a meeting of the Water Council chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    The plan provides for the development of a new edition of the Water Code, creation of a scientific center on water resources and water management problems, realization of economic mechanisms to regulate water use, development of water management infrastructure, and other measures.

    It is planned to build eight new and reconstruct 16 emergency reservoirs in Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions to accumulate additional water, reduce flood threats to 124 settlements, and put into circulation over 170 thousand ha of new irrigated lands.

    In addition, it is envisaged to reconstruct irrigation channels, automate main and inter-farm channels, as well as digitalize the water resources management reducing water loss and overuse significantly.

    According to the Prime Minister, as part of the comprehensive plan it is necessary to provide measures to improve the system of training personnel in the sector, as well as introduce mechanisms to control over use of water with modern technological solutions and space monitoring in place.


    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Mangistau rgn governor briefs Head of State on socio-economic development of region
    Kazakh PM holds accountable ArcelorMittal Temirtau as another tragedy kills worker
    Heat restored in all social facilities in Ekibastuz
    Kazakhstani businesses prove greater maturity and social responsibility – President
    Popular
    1 Brazil: 32% of country's soils have natural potential for agriculture
    2 6.0M earthquake rocks Russia-Mongolia border
    3 Kyrgyzstan reports 10 new COVID-19 cases
    4 IOFS celebrates its day, reviews achievements of ‘Year of Africa’
    5 Sweden sees deadliest year with 60 deaths in shootings: media