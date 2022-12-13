Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to build 8 and reconstruct 16 emergency reservoirs

13 December 2022, 16:19
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A draft comprehensive water sector development plan for 2023/25 has been discussed at a meeting of the Water Council chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The plan provides for the development of a new edition of the Water Code, creation of a scientific center on water resources and water management problems, realization of economic mechanisms to regulate water use, development of water management infrastructure, and other measures.

It is planned to build eight new and reconstruct 16 emergency reservoirs in Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions to accumulate additional water, reduce flood threats to 124 settlements, and put into circulation over 170 thousand ha of new irrigated lands.

In addition, it is envisaged to reconstruct irrigation channels, automate main and inter-farm channels, as well as digitalize the water resources management reducing water loss and overuse significantly.

According to the Prime Minister, as part of the comprehensive plan it is necessary to provide measures to improve the system of training personnel in the sector, as well as introduce mechanisms to control over use of water with modern technological solutions and space monitoring in place.


News