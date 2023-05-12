Kazakhstan to build 65 commercial dairy farms to curb prices

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister - Trade and Industry Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting with the participation of the milk producers, trade associations, Atameken Chamber and concerned state bodies. Those attending focused on holding the dairy products prices down, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The milk producers told the meeting not only about the shortage but also soaring prices for raw materials. This year saw rising prices for raw milk month by month regardless of a season.

As of today, the country’s dairy consumption made 2.3 million tons a year. 172 milk processing plants annually process 1.8 million tons of milk that is 46% of total production. Current capacities let produce some 2.5 million tons a year but plants are not running at full. As a result, domestic production covers 81.6% of the demand.