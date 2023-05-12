Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.22 eur/kzt 485.09

    rub/kzt 5.88 cny/kzt 64.04
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to build 65 commercial dairy farms to curb prices

    12 May 2023, 21:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister - Trade and Industry Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting with the participation of the milk producers, trade associations, Atameken Chamber and concerned state bodies. Those attending focused on holding the dairy products prices down, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    The milk producers told the meeting not only about the shortage but also soaring prices for raw materials. This year saw rising prices for raw milk month by month regardless of a season.

    As of today, the country’s dairy consumption made 2.3 million tons a year. 172 milk processing plants annually process 1.8 million tons of milk that is 46% of total production. Current capacities let produce some 2.5 million tons a year but plants are not running at full. As a result, domestic production covers 81.6% of the demand.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Atyrau region to repair 12 cultural facilities, Minister Oralov
    Kazakhstan getting ready to host World Nomad Games
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan strives to contribute to higher education development in Asia – PM Smailov
    2 Mpox emergency is over: WHO
    3 Windy conditions to persist across Kazakhstan May 12
    4 May 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 18 freight train cars derail in Shymkent