Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to build 65 commercial dairy farms to curb prices

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 May 2023, 21:55
Kazakhstan to build 65 commercial dairy farms to curb prices Photo: primeminister.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister - Trade and Industry Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting with the participation of the milk producers, trade associations, Atameken Chamber and concerned state bodies. Those attending focused on holding the dairy products prices down, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The milk producers told the meeting not only about the shortage but also soaring prices for raw materials. This year saw rising prices for raw milk month by month regardless of a season.

As of today, the country’s dairy consumption made 2.3 million tons a year. 172 milk processing plants annually process 1.8 million tons of milk that is 46% of total production. Current capacities let produce some 2.5 million tons a year but plants are not running at full. As a result, domestic production covers 81.6% of the demand.

photo

Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan strives to contribute to higher education development in Asia – PM Smailov
Kazakhstan strives to contribute to higher education development in Asia – PM Smailov
Mpox emergency is over: WHO
Mpox emergency is over: WHO
Windy conditions to persist across Kazakhstan May 12
Windy conditions to persist across Kazakhstan May 12
May 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
18 freight train cars derail in Shymkent
18 freight train cars derail in Shymkent
May 12. Today's Birthdays
May 12. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to invite another 9 international universities to cooperation
Kazakhstan to invite another 9 international universities to cooperation
China’s CCTV to broadcast interview with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
China’s CCTV to broadcast interview with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Elon Musk hires new Twitter CEO
Elon Musk hires new Twitter CEO