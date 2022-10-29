Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to build 500 new schools

    29 October 2022, 16:47

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin shared the government’s plans on construction of new schools in the country.

    In his words, more than 500 schools of a brand new format will be built across Kazakhstan in the nearest three years under the Comfortable School programme.

    The government will allocate 2.6trln tenge for this purpose.

    Besides, 32 outpatient clinics will be built, Zhumangarin said at a meeting with the public and business community in Kostanay region.
    Kostanay region Education Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
