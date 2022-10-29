Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to build 500 new schools

29 October 2022, 16:47
Kazakhstan to build 500 new schools
29 October 2022, 16:47

Kazakhstan to build 500 new schools

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin shared the government’s plans on construction of new schools in the country.

In his words, more than 500 schools of a brand new format will be built across Kazakhstan in the nearest three years under the Comfortable School programme.

The government will allocate 2.6trln tenge for this purpose.

Besides, 32 outpatient clinics will be built, Zhumangarin said at a meeting with the public and business community in Kostanay region.


Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Kazakhstan records over 1 mln flu cases
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News