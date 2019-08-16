Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to build 42 schools in 2 years

    16 August 2019, 13:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev promised to continue construction of new schools, Kazinform reports.

    «As oftoday there are 7,014 secondary schools in Kazakhstan. 128 of them provide three-shiftschooling, 31 are in disrepair. Construction of 35 schools more to eliminatethree-shift schooling and shut down 7 dilapidated schools was included into the2019-2020 republican budget,» the President told the plenary session of the Teachers’August Conference held in Nur-Sultan.

    He remindedthat 1,198 schools were built since Kazakhstan gained its independence.

    The Presidentalso drew attention to construction of private schools through Public Private Partnership (PPP) program.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education President of Kazakhstan
