Kazakhstan to build 4 new centers for border cooperation

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 December 2021, 12:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the State develops modern infrastructure to ensure domestic businesses access markets of the neighboring countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his video message to the participants of the Altyn Sapa Prize award ceremony, Tokayev noted that according to his task the extend the Economics of Simple Things program until the end of 2022 keeping financial allocations of at least KZT1trln.

«The State consistently develops modern infrastructure to ensure domestic businesses access markets of the neighboring countries. There is the International Center for Border Cooperation «Khrogos». As part of this work four more centers for border cooperation: two at the border with Russia, one at the borders with Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are set to be built,» said the President.

According to him, it will enable to reduce transaction costs, increase the efficiency of transport logistics, and finally increase Kazakh exports.

Earlier the Kazakh Head of State spoke of the industrial development in Kazakhstan.


