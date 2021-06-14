Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to build 39 new water reservoirs

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 June 2021, 14:57
Kazakhstan to build 39 new water reservoirs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan plans to build 39 new water reservoirs in 9 regions,» Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum MIrzagaliyev said.

41 hazardous water reservoirs are to be restored the countrywide. Out of which 10 facilities were put into service in 2017-2019, 2 completed in 2020. 8 more facilities will be put into operation in 2021, the rest will be completed until 2025.

Kazakhstan plans to build 39 new water reservoirs in 9 regions up to 3.6 bln cubic meters a year. The Kensay-Koskorgan reservoir will be built in Turkestan region. Construction of water reservoirs will help mitigate threat of high flows in 70 rural settlements, start using 394,000 ha of irrigated lands, create more than 129,000 rural jobs, and avoid dependence on trans-boundary waters.


Government of Kazakhstan   Environment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023