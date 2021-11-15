Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to build 300 new schools this year

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 November 2021, 19:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin told journalists what is done to get rid of school shortage and to improve education quality in the country, Kazinform reports.

The PM noted that Kazakhstan should build 1,000 schools over the next five years, 200 schools a year.

160 new private schools will be built this year. 300 secondary schools will be put into service at large.

«The task is to build 1,000 schools within five years ahead, and I believe, we will accomplish it,» the PM said. He also drew attention to the quality of education as education is the key issue of the country’s competitive strength.


Education    Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Construction    Kazakhstan  
